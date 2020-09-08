  1. Home
Oman Excludes Expats from Sub-Contracted Work

Published September 8th, 2020 - 10:00 GMT
Oman will start prioritizing locals for sub-contracted roles in renewed plans to localize the workforce, national daily Oman Times has reported.

Undersecretary Amer Al-Hosni from the country’s labor ministry held a meeting with dozens of human resources professionals from several fields including banking and finance.

It was announced in the meeting that sub-contracting of expatriate employees should be discontinued to provide more opportunities to Omanis.

Plans to only hire Omanis in training positions were also discussed during the meeting.
 
