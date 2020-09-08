Oman Excludes Expats from Sub-Contracted Work

Oman will start prioritizing locals for sub-contracted roles in renewed plans to localize the workforce, national daily Oman Times has reported.



Undersecretary Amer Al-Hosni from the country’s labor ministry held a meeting with dozens of human resources professionals from several fields including banking and finance.



It was announced in the meeting that sub-contracting of expatriate employees should be discontinued to provide more opportunities to Omanis.



Plans to only hire Omanis in training positions were also discussed during the meeting.