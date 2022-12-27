Oman to export 2.35 million tons of LNG to Japan

Oman LNG, a leading liquefied natural gas producer in the region, on Tuesday signed an agreement to export 2.35 million tons of LNG annually to Japan's top electricity generator, JERA, and trading houses Mitsui & Co and Itochu Corp, Oman News Agency reported.

The contracts, which will start in 2025, will be for five and 10 years, ONA said. The agreement was signed during a visit to Oman by Japanese Trade and Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura.

Earlier, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al-Muazzam, received Nishimura Al-Baraka Palace and accepted a written message from Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan, pertaining to the good bilateral relations between the two countries, and matters of common concern.

During the meeting, aspects of cooperation between the two sides in various fields were reviewed. The meeting was attended by Eng Salem bin Nasser Al-Awfi, Minister of Energy and Minerals; Yamamoto Jota, Ambassador of Japan accredited to the Sultanate of Oman, and the delegation accompanying the guests.