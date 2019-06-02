Oman Extends Expat Visa Ban for Another 6 Months

The Ministry of Manpower has extended by another six months its decision to not issue new visas for workers in some professions in the private sector.





Prominent among them include visas for sales and marketing professionals and procurement representatives.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Ministry said: “The period of suspension of the permit to bring the non-Omani labor force temporarily in the private sector establishments for the professions specified in Ministerial Resolution No. 2018/487 has been extended to another six months from May 31, 2019."