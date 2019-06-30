Oman Extends Expat Visa Ban for Another 6 Months for Certain Professions

Highlights
Visas will be banned for carpentry workshops workers, aluminum workshops, blacksmith workshops, and brick factories
The Ministry of Manpower has extended the temporary ban on hiring expats for four jobs in the private sector.
The ban will be extended for another six months starting from July 3, 2019, the Ministry announced.
According to a statement issued online on Sunday, the Ministry said: “The period of ban, on permits to bring temporary expatriate manpower in the private sector establishments for the professions specified in Ministerial Decision No. 122/2014, shall continue for a period of six months from 3 July 2018."
