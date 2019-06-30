Oman Extends Expat Visa Ban for Another 6 Months for Certain Professions





The ban will be extended for another six months starting from July 3, 2019, the Ministry announced.



According to a statement issued online on Sunday, the Ministry said: “The period of ban, on permits to bring temporary expatriate manpower in the private sector establishments for the professions specified in Ministerial Decision No. 122/2014, shall continue for a period of six months from 3 July 2018."



Visas will be banned for carpentry workshops workers, aluminum workshops, blacksmith workshops, and brick factories.

