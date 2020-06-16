Oman Extends Visit, Express Visa Validity Till June 30

The Royal Oman Police (ROP) have announced that Visit and Express visas will be automatically extended till June 30, said a report.

The move further extends the validity of the two visa types by two more weeks, said a report in Oman Daily Observer.

“Visit and Express visas of all those who are in the country but are overstaying due to the airport closure, are automatically renewed and extended till June 30," the ROP source said.



Earlier on Thursday, Ahmed al Mehrazi, Minister of Tourism, had said tourist visas that were issued between March 1 and August 31 will be reissued with a new validity period up to March 31, 2021.



For children of expatriate parents who are studying in their origin country but not able to come back due to the lockdown, can try to renew their visa online from there or parents can do it from here. Various embassies are working towards this by getting the details of these students online, the report said.



However, those who are studying outside of Oman but not in their origin country and stuck there due to the lockdown need to wait till the international gateways are open and till such time the ROP announces the requirements for their civil status to return to the sultanate, it said.