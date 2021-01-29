Oman to Increase Expatriate's Hiring Costs

Hiring non-nationals under the new structure will cost nearly $5,198 for top positions, $2,600 for mid-levels, and $1,561 for technical and skilled workers.The decision was made to increase Omanization, the nationalization program of various jobs in the Sultanate.Some industries will have a specified fee for each expatriate hiree. Hiring an expatriate fisherman will cost companies almost $938, while for other industries the fee will increase with the number of foreign employees in each position. Companies will also have to pay additional fees for job switching and updating a hiree’s employment status.