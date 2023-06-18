Oman jobs localization effort reaps benefits

ALBAWABA – Oman's Capital Market Authority’s (CMA) effort to localize the insurance sector with qualified nationals, Tamkeen initiative, has reaped significant benefits in terms of growing Omanization in specialized job sectors, according to Times of Oman.

Workforce localization efforts are referred to in Oman as Omanization.

Omanization percentages at the administrative and technical job levels in the first half of the year reached 83.36 percent. The localization effort achieved 59.73 percent Omanization at senior levels, 78.13 percent in middle management, and 90.18 percent in the operational jobs.

CMA has adopted this initiative to empower and train Omani youth in the technical aspects of the insurance sector and motivate them to develop their skills and capabilities. The initiative encompassed training programmes and following up on the training programmes provided by companies for their employees.