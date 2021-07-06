Oman Launches First National Travel Trade Booking Platform

Oman Tourism Development Company (Omran) has announced the launch of VisitOman.com, the first authorised national online booking and information gateway for the sultanate's travel trade sector.

The country's executive tourism development arm, Omran aid in the first phase, registration is now open for travel trade partners in international markets together with Oman’s travel and tourism players for future bookings.



Envisioned to become a fully integrated digital Travel Trade ecosystem for the Sultanate, VisitOman.om will serve four overarching objectives: First, to position Oman as a growing tourism destination to global markets. Second, to increase inbound tourism. Third, to introduce an accreditation process for the Omani Travel Trade stakeholders featured on the platform. And fourth, to boost socio-economic development in Oman.

Minister of Heritage and Tourism Salim bin Mohammed Al Mahruqi said: "The launch of the brand identity of the National Travel Operator 'VisitOman.om' is an important step that aligns with Oman Vision 2040 and the economic diversification plans."

"The platform will digitize the local tourism supply chain, in cooperation with our partners, and will become a vital factor in supporting the Sultanate’s vision to increase local and international investments in the tourism infrastructure, in addition to achieving our objective to attract 11.7 million tourists by 2040, of whom 5 million are international tourists," he noted.

"This platform is also in line with the recovery plan adopted by the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism," he stated.

Its launch comes at a time when the sultanate is rolling out strategic initiatives to reboot the tourism sector and resume tourism activities.

"As global traveller demands evolve, the portal will offer quality assured packages with instant confirmation, fully supported by destination and partnership specialists," stated the minister.

"This 360-degree approach ensures the booking process gives Trade Partners, and end consumer confidence, particularly with first time travellers," he added.

Chairman Mohammed bin Salim Al Busaidi said: "The launch of the platform is an important step for Omran Group to achieve its vision by investing in the tourism sector's value chain, whilst implementing and activating the tourism distribution strategy that aims to increase the number of inbound tourism to the Sultanate from various major regional and international markets."

"It comes in line with the Group's unremitting efforts to develop the sector by establishing sustainable projects that contribute to economic diversification. This platform will enhance the contribution of local and international partners through various investment and business opportunities and will work to strengthen strategic tourism and commercial partnerships with the service providers who will benefit from the promising opportunities that the platform will provide," he noted.

It is expected that by Q4, VisitOman.om will become an all-encompassing resource for the travel trade sector which will seamlessly connect the entire accredited Omani travel supply chain globally, he added.