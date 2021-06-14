  1. Home
Oman Offers Over 1,000 Governmental Jobs for Nationals

Published June 14th, 2021 - 09:45 GMT
Nineteen of the jobs will be for people with disabilities who hold BA and BSc degrees while three opportunities are for people who secured General Education Diploma, the ministry added. (Shutterstock)
The registration will continue for eight days.

More than 1,000 jobs are available for Omanis in the government sector, the Ministry of Labour announced on Monday.

"Both male and female applicants can apply for the job vacancies and the registration will continue for eight days," said the ministry statement.

The ministry said that the opportunities are available in different fields: administrative, financial, economic, press and media, literature, English language, human sciences, law, design and engineering.

Nineteen of the jobs will be for people with disabilities who hold BA and BSc degrees while three opportunities are for people who secured General Education Diploma, the ministry added.

