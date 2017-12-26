Oman to Postpone VAT Until 2019, Kuwait Could Follow
Oman has announced it will postpone the implementation of the value-added tax (VAT) until 2019. Kuwait could follow suit, experts say. (File photo)
Follow >
Click here to add Al MukrashiEditor as an alert
Disable alert for Al MukrashiEditor,
Click here to add Doha as an alert
Disable alert for Doha,
Click here to add Ministry of Finance as an alert
Disable alert for Ministry of Finance,
Click here to add Reuters as an alert
Disable alert for Reuters
Oman’s Ministry of Finance has postponed the decision to implement the value-added tax (VAT) until 2019.
The application of the selective tax on certain products will start by the middle of 2018, the ministry said. The selective tax includes those harmful to health such as alcohol, tobacco, ham and fizzy and energy drinks.
No further details were given by the Omani authorites.
In 2016, Oman had announced that it will implement the value-added tax (VAT) by the beginning of 2018 in a move to diversify its revenues amid the decline in oil prices.
The estimated income from VAT in Oman could add between $520 million and $779 million every year, the ministry said at that time.
Related stories:
Tax experts in the region believe Kuwait will also witness delays in introducing VAT. Bahraini officials said VAT is expected by mid-2018.
A Qatari finance ministry source told Reuters that Doha was likely to introduce VAT in the second quarter of 2018, but the ministry has not formally announced a date and the tax was not included in the 2018 state budget.
Levying a value-added tax (VAT) is the outcome of joint efforts between Qatar and other GCC states.
By Fahad Al Mukrashi
Editor's note: The article has been adapted from its original source.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12
Top Headlines
FEATURED STORIES
- Al Tayer bucks the US department store trend with Bloomingdale's Kuwait opening
- Gulf Islamic banks set to outperform conventional banks for second year: Moody's
- Jordan secures EU finance for socioeconomic and environmental programs
- Same-day service deliveries in GCC an untapped market: Wing CEO
- Will terror attacks damper Arabs' appetite for European holidays?