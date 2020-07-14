Oman to Start Repatriating Expats in July

Oman said it will operate 17 repatriation flights in July to multiple destinations as part of its efforts to return expats to their home countries amid the coronavirus pandemic, local daily Times of Oman reported.



The foreign nationals will leave between July 14 to 18. The destinations of the flights are India, Pakistan, Egypt, Germany and Greece.



Three flights are scheduled to take off on July 14. Oman Air has set a special flight to Athens, while SalamAir scheduled flights to Sialkot in Pakistan and Alexandria.



Three flights will also operate on July 15 to Srinagar in India, Multan in Pakistan, and Cairo.



On July 16, three SalamAir flights will travel to Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar in Pakistan, while an Oman Air flight will depart to Frankfurt, and one more Vande Bharat aircraft will head to Lucknow in northern India.



Two Vande Bharat flights will also take off on July 17 from Muscat to Vijayawada and Mumbai, while one flight has been scheduled to depart on July 18 to Delhi.