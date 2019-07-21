Oman Tourist Numbers Increase 48 Percent in 2019

Oman welcomed more than 1.4 million tourists between January and May, a 48 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2018, said a report.





Of the total number of visitors, 187,000 came from cruise ships, said a report in Times of Oman, citing figures released by the Ministry of Tourism.

Furthermore, the Ministry also revealed that by the end of 2018, the total number of hotel establishments had reached 412 with 22,182 rooms, which is a 12.3 per cent increase as compared to 2017, the report said.