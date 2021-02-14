Omani Ports Witness Operations Growth in 2020

Oman’s strategically located and well-equipped ports, offering end-to-end comprehensive logistics solutions, have witnessed a surge in their operational and commercial business despite the impact of Covid-19 on the global trade.

Working in close co-operation with government agencies, ASYAD Group endeavored to facilitate cross-regional trade and secure local market requirements for commodities and goods from their country of origin, through linking Omani ports with 86 regional and global counterparts, reported Oman News Agency (ONA).

The resilient and prompt response of Omani ports to the repercussions of the global pandemic is a testament to the effectiveness of their operations, leadership, and the integrated model and collaborative efforts amongst the logistics sector in Oman.

Upward momentum in the volume of handling and cargo operations featured the annual performance of Omani ports in 2020 at a time direct imports from global and regional destinations also saw a boost, thanks to tremendous efforts exerted by ASYAD Group, which linked the Sultanate’s ports with 86 regional counterparts.

ASYAD Group continued to put into practice the National Logistics Strategy 2040 (SOLS 2040) to reinforce Oman as a global logistics hub through increasing direct shipping lines; operating 200 cargo ship weekly trips; facilitating direct export and import of goods from their countries of origin; and boosting the Government’s returns on investments in seaports, free zones, shipping, and logistics companies.

In addition to the direct services made available to traders and importers to minimize their shipping costs and streamline incoming shipments to Oman, 90 percent of goods are today cleared within an hour of arrival through the Bayan customs system, and a wide range of incentives is provided by governmental entities to investors.

Omani ports will keep navigating in full swing to enhance operational efficiency and will remain steadfastly committed to increasing the opening of new direct shipping lines and entering into strategic alliances with international shipping companies to provide direct connection to the Sultanate's ports and strengthen their global network, the report said.

The positive results achieved by Omani ports in 2020 reflect, once again, the competitive advantage of Oman, poised to become “one of the world’s top ten logistics hubs by 2040.”