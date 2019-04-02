OPEC Basket Price Soar to $67.23 pb

The monthly average of the OPEC basket price hit USD 63.83 pb in February and USD 66.37 pb in March. (Shutterstock)

The OPEC daily basket price stood at USD 67.23 a barrel Friday, compared with USD 66.38 the previous day, the cartel said on Monday.

The monthly average of the OPEC basket price hit USD 63.83 pb in February and USD 66.37 pb in March, it said in a statement.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Oriente (Ecuador), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon ), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq ), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), (Saudi Arabia ), Murban (UAE ) and Merey (Venezuela ).

OPEC and non-OPEC members, mainly Russia, are expected to meet in Vienna in April to weigh the development of the global oil market following a recent joint resolution to cut output by 1.2 million barrels per day.