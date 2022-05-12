OPEC: Daily Basket Price Up to $109.02 a Barrel

  1. Home
Published May 12th, 2022 - 08:55 GMT
The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at US$109.02 a barrel on Wednesday, 11th May, compared with $108.18 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculation.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

