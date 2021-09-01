  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. OPEC+ Revises Up 2022 Oil Demand Forecast Before Meeting

OPEC+ Revises Up 2022 Oil Demand Forecast Before Meeting

Published September 1st, 2021 - 12:00 GMT
OPEC+ Revises Up 2022 Oil Demand Forecast Before Meeting
Oil prices ticked higher before the producer club meeting as demand roars back because investors are optimistic about additional oil output. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
The oil-producing group has raised the 2022 oil demand growth forecast to 4.2 million barrels per day (bpd) with a surplus expected in 2022

OPEC+ has revised up its oil market prediction oil market ahead of today's output policy meeting, amid US pressure to pump up production to save the global economy.

Also ReadOPEC’s Troubles Are Not Over as COVID and U.S. Competition Persist OPEC’s Troubles Are Not Over as COVID and U.S. Competition Persist

The oil-producing group has raised the 2022 oil demand growth forecast to 4.2 million barrels per day (bpd) with a surplus expected in 2022, instead of the previous 3.28 million bpd, Reuters reported.

The meeting of OPEC+, which will assess the global market and prospects to set production policies, is expected to be held today at 1500 GMT.

Oil prices ticked higher before the producer club meeting as demand roars back because investors are optimistic about additional oil output.

Also ReadOPEC’s Troubles Are Not Over as COVID and U.S. Competition Persist Saudi Aramco Tops All Oil Companies In Profits, Beats Expectations
Tags:OilOPECOPEC +Opec+

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...