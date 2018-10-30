OPEC's Crude Oil at $75.71 per Barrel. (Shutterstock)

OPEC daily basket price stood at USD 75.71 a barrel Friday (October 26) compared with USD 75.33 the previous day, the organization bulletin said on Monday.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Oriente (Ecuador), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Qatar Marine (Qatar), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).