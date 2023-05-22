OpenAI announces mobile version of ChatGPT aI program

ALBAWABA - OpenAI has revealed its plans to launch a special version of its artificial intelligence-based chatbot program, ChatGPT, specifically designed for smartphones.

According to tech reports, the company aims to leverage the popularity of its internet-based application by introducing its generative AI technology.

The initial release of this new version will be available on iPhones in the United States for testing, with plans to expand to other countries to eventually support Android devices.

Reports indicate that this move primarily aims to increase the reach of the ChatGPT chatbot, especially considering the announcements of several competing releases or developments by other companies.

OpenAI also announced that the ChatGPT application will be free for iPhone users, similar to the web version of the chatbot. The application will enable users to write messages, suggest ideas, explain concepts, and summarize texts.