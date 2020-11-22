Oracle Inaugurates Regional Cloud Data centre in UAE

US technology giant Oracle has launched a regional cloud data centre in Dubai, reflecting the importance of the UAE as a local, regional and global technology hub.

The centre launch comes as the UAE enters a new era towards enhancing its position as a global hub for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, smart city, Internet of Things and advanced technologies supported by artificial intelligence.

Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, director-general of the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA), praised Oracle for establishing Zayed Innovation and Artificial Intelligence Hub in the UAE, the first-of-its-kind in the region, which will prepare the digital future generation leaders, and raise awareness among hundreds of Emirati students in the latest emerging technologies.

“The UAE has always been an attractive environment for major international projects. However, as much as it encourages prestigious companies, especially those supporting digital transformation to establish regional centres here, it is also keen to provide an environment appropriate for local creative ideas to sprout, blossom and become global companies,” said Al Mansoori.

“As you know, many globally successful stories have started here, and become indisputable evidence of the UAE’s digital environment. They prove that the UAE accommodates future thinkers who wish to transform their ideas into projects that benefit everyone,” he added.

In his speech, Al Mansoori highlighted the increasing demand for real-time data exchange, which is heading for a further increase with the growing need for communication between countless devices and systems, all through the Second-Generation Cloud that includes many data centers around the world, to which this new center joins.

Al Mansoori added: “This digital environment that we are talking about is the result of a strong and deeply rooted partnership between the public and private sectors. Today, this partnership is one of the key characteristics of the so-called digital nation, as the boundaries between the government and the private sectors are blurring and replaced by cooperation for the benefit of all.”