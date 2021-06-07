Organon Expands Presence to Egypt With Focus On Women’s Health

Organon, the only global company of its size focused on women’s health, has launched its presence in Egypt in a move to transform and further prioritised women’s health in the country.

Organon takes a broad view of women’s health, with the goal of expanding beyond reproductive health to help address the conditions that are unique to women, but also conditions that disproportionately affect women or have an especially heavy burden on them.

Managing Director Ramy Koussa of Organon (Mena and Turkey) in Organon, said: “As the MENAT region continues to grow and is expected to expand further in the coming years, we recognize the need to focus on women-specific health conditions and treatments that impact the everyday life of women. This launch will not only transform women’s healthcare, but will also create over 400 job opportunities across MENAT. With our expertise, products, and technology in women-related conditions, we want to influence change in the region and empower women to take charge of their health to live better lives.”

The Organon executive leadership team rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) to mark the first day of active trading. Recognizing the need to listen to and act on women’s experiences to address the challenges in women’s health, Organon gathered voices from around the world to create the “Wall of Voices,” a multimedia installation outside of the NYSE sharing powerful perspectives, voices and images.

Dr. Amira Tahio, Maternal and Child Health Consultant and Former Director for African Center for Women’s Health Services, Egypt is hopeful about Organon’s presence in the market as expressed in her statement: “I’d like to take this opportunity to spot the light on our aim, to see women in Egypt enjoy a health infancy with no gender gap in morbidities and mortality. A health adolescent life free from violence and genital mutilation. Fertility by choice and not by chance. A healthy reproductive life with safe outcomes to both mothers and their babies. A health sexual life, free from sexual transmitted diseases including HIV/AIDS in addition to prevention of cancer of the cervix. Lastly but not the least, a healthy active reproductive life in combating breast cancer and its health consequences.”

Mahira Hassan, CSR/Sustainability and Development Expert Consultant said, “To women of all ages and nations wanting to be heard and seen, you are important, your psychological wellbeing can drive tons of health issues. Healthy women are the cornerstone of healthy societies. You are the future.”

Women everywhere are invited to take the “microphone” to add their voice to the digital “Wall of Voices” at HereForHerHealth.com, an Organon statement said.

Organon Egypt’s Lead, Tarek Aboueleinein, stated: “Our launch symbolizes the new set of resources and services now available for women’s health in the country, in line with the presidential initiative. Looking forward to embarking on this journey and materializing the added value that this company can bring to women’s lives in Egypt as well as the whole world.”

The focus on diversity both on an internal and external level will lead generational change in the healthcare industry of Egypt. The three core pillars that lead Organon’s offerings in Egypt include:

• Biosimilars: Actively building a strong foundation by broadening the reach of offerings into new geographies while expanding through new collaborations and into new disease areas.

• Women’s Health: With more than 140 therapies that are being investigated by multiple companies across the women’s health industry, our goal is to add value by identifying and advancing the most promising opportunities for women.

• Established Brands: Our portfolio of over 60 medicines span several areas including cardiovascular disease, respiratory conditions, non-opioid pain management and dermatology. This diverse set of products and trusted brands are critical drivers of Organon’s growth that will enable us to invest in new opportunities.

Sandy Milligan, Head of Organon Research & Development stated: “Women have been told to accept and normalize their conditions as a part of life, Organon’s mission is to change this. We believe this approach will be very successful — we hope to discover the ability to identify diseases earlier, the ability to modify the course of diseases or healthcare conditions and to ultimately, improve the quality of life for women at all stages.”