Out of 100 Cities, Dubai Ranks 9th as the Best City in the World to Live In

Along with Dubai at number 9, two other Gulf cities Abu Dhabi and Doha have been incorporated in the 100 best cities to live this year.

Thanks to its natural and built environment, strong online recommendation and good quality of life, Dubai has been rated among the world's top 10 best cities to live in 2019.

Along with Dubai at number 9, two other Gulf cities Abu Dhabi and Doha have been incorporated in the 100 best cities to live this year with 40th and 44th positions respectively, says Resonance Consultancy's 2019 report of "World's Best Cities".

Apart from the fact that Dubai is the best city in the Middle East, the emirate is rated higher than San Francisco, Los Angeles, Madrid, Hong Kong, Frankfurt, Sydney and other major cities across Europe, the US and Asia.

Globally, London topped followed by Paris, New York, Tokyo, Barcelona, Moscow, Chicago, Singapore, Dubai and San Francisco making up the top 10 positions.

The report is based on six parameters - online recommendations; quality of city's natural and built environment; attractions and infrastructure; thriving business sector entrepreneurialism; immigration rate and diversity of the city; and arts, culture, entertainment and culinary scene in the city.

The emirate fares even better when it comes to city's natural and built environment where it is ranked 2nd best city globally and in online recommendation category where the emirates is rated 4th most recommended city worldwide.

"The emirate comes in at #2 in the world in our deep Place category, for which we look at influential factors like crime rate, neighbourhoods and landmarks, weather and parks and outdoor activities. Dubai ranks #6 in weather and finished second to only Hanoi for parks and outdoor activities," said Chris Fair, president, Resonance Consultancy.

According to the latest Cost of Living Index data by Numbeo released earlier this month, Dubai became even more affordable in 2019 compared to the previous year with rentals, prices of groceries and restaurants declining on a year-on-year basis. The emirate was rated 217th costliest city in 2019 as compared to 210th in the previous year.

Taimur Khan, research manager, Knight Frank, said given the broad range of pull factors Dubai hosts, it is little surprise that the emirate is ranked in the top 10 of the world's best cites.

"The city is home to some of the world's most spectacular architecture, a top 10 global financial centre, one of regions most diversified economies, over 200 private schools and world-class lifestyle and amenities and all within a tax free environment - these factors are helping draw in expats from all over the world," Khan said.

He further explained that Dubai's offer of a global business hub combined with an almost unparalleled lifestyle offering has attracted millions to relocated to Dubai from all corners of the world. This is made easier when the location of Dubai is such that you can access two-thirds of the population within eight hours.

"As the city develops in line with the leadership's plans, we envisage its rise up the rankings will continue in the future."

According to Euromonitor International's Top 100 City Destinations 2018 for most attractive cities to international tourists, Dubai stood at 7th position, surpassing New York, Kuala Lumpur and many other European and American cities. The emirate is estimated to attract 16.7 million tourists in 2018 as compared to 15.8 million in the previous year. The top-ranked city in the Middle East, Dubai targets to attract 20 million visitors in 2020 when it hosts World Expo.