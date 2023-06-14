Over $100m worth of crypto stolen

ALBAWABA - Recent findings have uncovered that North Korean hackers have managed to pilfer a staggering sum exceeding $100 million worth of digital currency from a cryptocurrency platform called Atomic Wallet.

According to the blog post of Elliptic, a firm specializing in crypto analysis, these hackers have successfully gained control of over 5,500 digital wallets within the Atomic Wallet application.

The individuals behind these cybercrimes have been identified as members of the notorious North Korean hacking group known as "Lazarus."

Atomic Wallet, headquartered in Estonia, has refrained from issuing any official statements concerning this incident.

(Photo by Shutterstock)

The company had previously admitted to a breach in its system and had enlisted the expertise of Chainalysis, an analysis firm, to conduct an investigation.

In an announcement made at the beginning of 2023, the United Nations disclosed that North Korea's involvement in digital currency theft had increased compared to the previous year.

As the investigation continues and the impact of the Atomic Wallet breach unfolds, it serves as a stark reminder of the constant threat posed by cybercriminals, particularly those backed by nation-states, in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.