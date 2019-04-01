Over $1.5 Billion Business Opportunities on Offer in Qatar. (Shutterstock)

The fourth edition of the Government Procurement and Contracting Conference and Exhibition (Moushtarayat 2019) kicked off under the patronage of Prime Minister and Minister of Interior HE Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa al Thani in Doha on Sunday.

With billions of dollars of procurement contracts on offer, the three-day exhibition was inaugurated by Qatar Central Bank Deputy Governor and Qatar Development Bank (QDB) Vice-Chairman Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad al Thani with an aim to promote local products in the Qatari market.

QDB, which is hosting the exhibition in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) and the Public Works Authority (Ashghal), expects Moushtarayat 2019 to provide more than 2,600 business opportunities worth QR5.8 billion.

The value of contacts to be awarded during the exhibition might go much higher than the QDB estimates.

Talking to Qatar Tribune, Ministry of Finance Government Procurement Department Director Abdulaziz Zaid al Talib said almost 4,000 local firms registered with the ministry are expected to take part in various tenders to be offered by 58 governmental bodies during the exhibition.

He said the Ministry of Finance has launched a revised version of Moushtarayat portal to act as a link between local companies and government agencies.

“Our aim is to make it easier for local companies especially the SMEs to participate in government tenders. During the past three editions of Moushtarayat, procurement contracts worth QR71 billion were awarded to local firms. This represented nearly 70 percent of the total contracts,” Talib said.

With the implementation of more projects, he said, there more local companies are expected to enter these tenders as subcontractors and also as major contractors to implement the remaining projects in the country.

Earlier speaking at the launch ceremony, QDB CEO Abdulaziz bin Nasser al Khalifa said, “Moushtarayat 2019 is an important platform for SMEs to communicate with government agencies and to identify tenders and contracts.”

Like the previous editions, he said, the fourth edition has also begun on a high note and all the governmental agencies are contributing to make it a huge success.

“We assure the SMEs of Qatar that QDB will keep on bringing newer paradigms of growth to channelise their success and build a sustainable future,” he said.

To promote the private sector, he said, QDB locally extends wide-ranging financial and non-financial support to entrepreneurs across a myriad of industries so that SMEs may achieve higher scales of competitiveness in Qatar.

“The exhibition will enable companies to identify existing opportunities and open new markets through their presence in the exhibition, adding that the efforts of QDB will contribute to enhancing the technical and financial position of small and medium-sized enterprises by supporting the process of localisation of supply chains,” he said.

With the participation of 40 exhibitors, this year’s Moushtarayat would feature 10 workshops.