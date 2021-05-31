  1. Home
Over 2,700 Expat Teachers to Lose Their Jobs in Oman

Published May 31st, 2021 - 11:30 GMT
The effort comes as part of a bigger plan to Omanize or nationalize. (Shutterstock)
The Ministry of Education said 2,733 Omanis will replace foreign teachers
Oman plans to replace over 2,700 expatriate teachers with nationals in the latest Omanization move, daily Times of Oman reported.
 

The Ministry of Education said 2,733 Omanis will replace foreign teachers after completing relevant teaching exams, the report added.

“The names of new teachers at the ministry will be announced ahead of July 2021, following completion of the relevant administrative processes related to their hiring,” Times of Oman quoted an official at the Ministry of Education.

“The number of teacher appointments made will continue to increase, up to the beginning of the new academic year, as there are replacements that need to be made in many specialised areas of teaching.”

The effort comes as part of a bigger plan to Omanize or nationalize with the cooperation of the Ministry of Labour and Directors-General of Human Resources at various government organisations, which are working on more ways to employ nationals in different markets.

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright: Arab News © 2021 All rights reserved.

