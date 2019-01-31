Over 39.5 Million Foreigners Visited Turkey in 2018
Turkey welcomed 39.5 million foreign visitors in 2018 (Shutterstock)
Turkey welcomed 39.5 million foreign visitors in 2018, the Culture and Tourism Ministry announced Thursday.
Last year, the number of foreign visitors rose by 21.84 percent year-on-year.
Read More
Turkey to Increase Hybrid and Electric Cars Sale
Over 1.37 Million Houses Sold in Turkey in 2018
Istanbul, Turkey's world-famous touristic city, was the top destination with 13.4 million tourists, accounting for 34 percent of all foreign visitors.
The Mediterranean resort city of Antalya followed Istanbul with 12.4 million foreign visitors in 2018.
By Muhammed Ali Gurtas
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12
Top Headlines
RECENT ARTICLES
FEATURED STORIES
- Top 4 Podcasts From the Middle East
- How to Create a Social Media Strategy for Your Content Marketing Program
- Benchmark Measurement for Your Content Marketing Program
- Al Tayer bucks the US department store trend with Bloomingdale's Kuwait opening
- Gulf Islamic banks set to outperform conventional banks for second year: Moody's