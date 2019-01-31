Over 39.5 Million Foreigners Visited Turkey in 2018

Turkey welcomed 39.5 million foreign visitors in 2018 (Shutterstock)

Turkey welcomed 39.5 million foreign visitors in 2018, the Culture and Tourism Ministry announced Thursday.

Last year, the number of foreign visitors rose by 21.84 percent year-on-year.

Istanbul, Turkey's world-famous touristic city, was the top destination with 13.4 million tourists, accounting for 34 percent of all foreign visitors.

The Mediterranean resort city of Antalya followed Istanbul with 12.4 million foreign visitors in 2018.

By Muhammed Ali Gurtas