Over 50 Percent of UAE Residents Use Grocery Apps During Ramadan

Almost three in five UAE residents (58 per cent) think their usage of grocery apps is likely to increase during Ramadan, said YouGov, a global Internet-based market research and data analytics firm in a new report.





The research shows how the holy month of Ramadan is likely to impact the usage of various lifestyle and entertainment applications used by UAE residents. While many believe their usage of grocery apps will increase, around three in ten (29 per cent) think it will be unchanged, and one in eight (13 per cent) feel it will go down.

Half of the residents state that their consumption of food delivery apps (51 per cent) – such as Zomato and Talabat, and online shopping apps (49 per cent) – such as Noon and Souq – will spike up during the festive period. Large numbers also believe the usage of health and fitness (46 per cent), social media (45 per cent) and video-on-demand apps (43 per cent) will rise during Ramadan.

Residents are evenly divided about how their gaming app behaviour will change during the holy month. While a third of people (33 per cent) think it will decrease, about as many (32 per cent) believe it will increase, while around the same proportion (35 per cent) reckon it will remain unchanged.

Two-third UAE respondents (66 per cent) are currently fasting, with observance levels higher among men than women (72 per cent vs 55 per cent).

YouGov’s data shows that the usage of grocery apps is likely to increase more among the fasters during Ramadan. However, for most of the other kinds of apps, usage is slightly higher among non-fasters but there is a noticeable difference when it comes to travel apps (47 per cent among non-fasters, 33 per cent among fasters) and hotel booking apps (44 per cent vs 32 per cent).

When viewed across genders, the usage differences of these apps are even more defined. Men are more likely than women to think their use of health apps (48 per cent men vs 42 per cent women) and gaming apps (35 per cent men vs 28 per cent women) will increase during Ramadan.