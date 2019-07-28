Over 6,000 Environmental Violations Detected in UAE This Year

A whopping 6,666 environmental violations were detected in the first seven months of the year during intensified inspection raids carried out by the department of public works.

Most of these violations were in Jebel Jais, which saw 1,720 such breaches, according to Ahmad Hamad Al Shehi, service advisor at the department.

"Violators were nabbed while littering or dumping wastes from their vehicles as they drove or threw trash down the mountain."

"Some were also found parking at prohibited areas in a way that obstructed the traffic flow causing congestion."

Al Shehi added that the visitors' haunt, including some beaches like Al Nadiya and Al Muaireedh, witnessed 1,500 violations.

"Up to 26 tickets were issued at Corniche Al Qawasim, 101 at Shawkah area and Shawkah Dam Park, 11 at Old Corniche, and some along the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed road and other areas."

The 'Raqib' or 'Monitor' patrols have nabbed individuals and construction companies involved in these violations, Al Shehi explained. The inspectors also issued fines against people for barbecuing in prohibited areas or "for setting fire directly on the land without using grilling tools".