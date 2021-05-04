Pakistan Announces New COVID Rules for Travellers

New Covid-19 safety and precautionary rules will come into effect from tonight whereby passengers will have to take PCR test upon arrival at the airports.

As per new instructions announced by the Pakistan National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) to control the pandemic, all passengers entering Pakistan from other countries will have to quarantine upon arrival.

In addition to bringing a negative PCR test when entering Pakistan which should not be older than 72 hours, a rapid antigen test will be conducted of foreign travellers upon arrival at all Pakistani airports. The test result can be obtained in 20 minutes.

Travellers who test negative will undergo 10-day self-quarantine at home while people who tested positive will be shifted to a self-paid facility for 10 days. Second PCR test will be conducted on eighth day of quarantine. In case of negative result, passenger will be allowed to proceed home. But if passengers tests positive again, he will either undergo additional quarantine period or be shifted to a hospital, depending on the advice of health authorities. At Karachi airport, 48-member team of health workers has been stationed to conduct tests.

These rules will come into effect from 0001 tonight.

Teams of local health departments will be deployed at the airport to monitor and conduct Covid-19 testing of the passengers.

NCOC has also reduced inbound flights by 80 per cent from May 5 to 20 in order to curtain the number of growing coronavirus cases in the country. The number of weekly flights have been reduced from 590 to mere 123 a week from May 5. NCOC will meet again on May 18 to review this decision.

The UAE airlines have also reduced frequencies in line with Pakistani government’s directive from May 5 and cancelled numerous flights.