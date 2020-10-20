Pakistan Lifts Ban on TikTok After Just 10 Days

Pakistan on Monday lifted a ban on the video-sharing app TikTok after assurances that “immoral” content would be blocked in accordance with the country's laws.

Earlier this month, Islamabad had banned the popular video-sharing application due to "immoral" content.

"TikTok is being unlocked after assurance from management that they will block all accounts repeatedly involved in spreading obscenity and immorality", Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA)- a state-run regulatory authority, said in a twitter post.

"TikTok will moderate the account in accordance with local laws," it added.

Last month, Information Minister Shibli Faraz had said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was considering a ban because the app was “spreading obscenity contrary to the cultural values” of the country.

Pakistan was the second Asian country to block the app this year, after India.