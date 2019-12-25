Pakistan Offers Remittance Beneficiaries A New Cheaper Service

Under the Pakistan Remittance Initiative, now remittance beneficiaries can collect their remittance payments sent from abroad using remittance services from the Pakistan Post Office locations free of charge.

"Pakistan Post has recently entered in an arrangement with National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) under the umbrella of Pakistan Remittance Initiative (PRI)," Pakistan Post said in its website.

"The government was constantly looking for new ways to make it convenient for Pakistanis living at home and abroad to receive and send money," it added.

Customers can collect their foreign remittances without paying any charges from the Pakistan Post locations by providing original CNIC of the beneficiary, PIN Code/Secret PIN number, expected amount of remittance payment and remitter's name and details.

Customers wishing to send their remittances through Pakistan Post's selected branches can visit any of National Bank's correspondents and request a cash transaction for NBP.

The transactions can be sent free of charge (above $200) and can be collected for free from either National Bank of Pakistan or any participating Pakistan Post Office location.

Here's the list of partner exchange houses/banks abroad: