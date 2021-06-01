Pakistan Okays Pfizer Jab for Emergency Use

Pakistan on Monday approved the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for emergency use in the country.

According to ARYNews, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) granted permission to use the vaccine under section VII of the Drug Act 1976.

The DRAP Registration board has approved the vaccine’s use for children older than 12. It can also be administered to those with low immunity — including pregnant women — and those above 40 who wish to perform Haj.

Pakistan received its first shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Covax on May 28. It is the sixth Covid vaccine to be approved for use in the country.

Two more consignments of vaccines from Covax are expected to be received, including Oxford AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines, according to sources.