Pakistan Requests Access to Qatari LPG to Address Its 400,000 Tonne Deficit

Export of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), import of rice and livestock and creation of a dispute resolution mechanism dominated the talks between a Pakistani trade delegation and Qatar Chamber (QC) officials in Doha on Sunday.

The visiting side urged QC to facilitate large-scale export of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to Pakistan to help plug its shortage.

Pakistan needs more than 1.2 million tonnes of LPG a year, according to a last-week report citing the Pakistan Energy Ministry.

Of this, nearly 800,000 tonnes is met with supplies from local producers, leaving a shortfall nearly 400,000 tonnes, which is addressed mostly with imports from the Gulf, it added.

"We have a big requirement of the LPG. This is the gas for the poor man... If Qatar could do something, it would be a great help for Pakistan," delegation head Tariq Haleem, who is also the vice president of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, told a QC panel.

The Qatar Chamber panel was headed by Chairman Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim al Thani and comprised several senior officials including its first Vice Chairman Mohammed bin Ahmed bin Towar al Kuwari.

Reminding the QC officials of the Pakistan government's recent decision to cut duties on imported LPG, Haleem said the two governments should work together to arrive at a common ground on the bilateral LPG trade.

Responding to the suggestion, Towar said,"We can do something together, with the private sectors and the governments onboard."

Another potential area of cooperation, Haleem said, would be the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

"Although the project is between Pakistan and China, it is not a closed-door affair. Qatar can join in too. It can identify potential areas of investments," Haleem said.

Mehmood Arshad, a delegation member and Chairman of the Pakistan-Qatar Business Council, said,"Pakistan has a strategic location. We are a gateway to a lot of markets. Qatari investors can come and invest in Pakistan and cater to the needs of more than 200 billion people in the domestic market and another 1.5 billion in China, besides serving other markets such as Russia and central Asia."