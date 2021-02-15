Pakistan Wants to Hire for its Expo 2020 Pavilion, Check out the Vacancies

TDAP has invited applications for the posts of Deputy Director Hospitality, Assistant Director for Programming and Marketing, and Administration Assistant. All these jobs are purely on a contract basis and until the conclusion of Expo 2020, which will run from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022.

> Deputy Director Hospitality

The applicant applying for the post of Deputy Director Hospitality must have a Master’s degree in hospitality management/marketing/public relations/event management or similar subjects, preferably from a reputed international/local university. The maximum age of the candidate should be 55 years and a minimum of 10-year experience in relevant field. The candidates should have excellent inter-personal and communication skills, strong organisational skills and leadership ability. The selected candidate will be offered up to Dh10,000 per month lump sum.

> Assistant Director

The role of Assistant Director (Programming & Marketing) also requires Master’s degree in marketing, advertising or similar field. The candidates, with age limit not exceeding 35 years, should have five years of experience in planning and delivery of large scale ceremonies and shows. The selected candidates will receive Dh8,000 monthly salary.

> Administration Assistant

Administration Assistant requires Master’s degree or equivalent in accounting/finance or a similar subject. Good knowledge of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) is also required. The candidate should have at least five-year experience in public or private sector, relevant knowledge of fixed assets and inventory positions in finance department, ability to seek relevant information from banks, co-workers and others. Maximum age should be 35 and he/she will be offered salary up to Dh8,000 per month.

Interested candidate need to submit their CVs along with a covering letter to the Trade and Investment Counselor at the Consulate General of Pakistan, Dubai, by March 1, 2021. Applicants serving in government sector should get NoC from their respective departments.