Paris’ couture week to ‘go as planned’

At least one fashion house cancelled couture week show

ALBAWABA – At least one fashion house has cancelled their show at the luxurious haute couture fashion week, which is scheduled to kick off on Monday, in Paris, France, amid violent riots over the police killing of a teenager.

French label Celine cancelled its menswear show – scheduled outside the official calendar – on Sunday due to the riots, according to Agence France-Press (AFP).

Violence appeared to be ebbing in and around the French capital over the weekend, where the haute couture shows are scheduled to go ahead as planned, the French fashion federation told AFP on Sunday.

Celine designer Hedi Slimane said it was "inconsiderate" to hold a fashion show when Paris was "bereaved and bruised".

Saudi in Paris for couture week

Saudi Arabia will be present in the show, as couturier Mohammad Ashi is going to be the first Saudi designer to show as part of the official haute couture week roster ever, the news agency reported.

More so, there have been multiple events across the menswear and couture weeks to introduce newcomers from Saudi Arabia. The latest being a cocktail soiree at the Ritz hotel on Monday.

Saudi fashion designer Reem Alsabhan stands in front of mannequins at her workshop in Riyadh on March 1, 2023 - Photo by Fayez Nureldine / AFP

Ashi’s designs have seen some significant success recently, with leading figures such as Queen Rania of Jordan, Penelope Cruz and star of the new Indiana Jones movie, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, wearing his designs.

Waller-Bridge wore one of his creations to the London premiere last week, according to AFP.

Couture week will also see first-time appearances by the United States' Thom Browne and France's Charles de Vilmorin alongside regulars like Christian Dior.

Couturier Stephane Rolland is presenting his latest collection, dedicated to legendary singer Maria Callas, at the Opera Garnier.

He welcomed the increasing presence of Saudis in fashion, and Ashi in particular.

"I'm very happy for him," he told AFP.

"There is a pool of talent in Saudi Arabia that hasn't been able to express itself the way it wanted for a long time," Rolland said.

Couture week amid riots

The fashion world is on edge as Paris has seen ongoing riots for days.

Demonstrators run as French police officers use tear gas in Paris on July 2, 2023 - Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP

Hundreds have been arrested across the country as mostly young protesters have torched cars and attacked infrastructure following the death of 17-year-old Nahel M.

The youth was shot dead when he tried to flee a traffic stop last Tuesday.