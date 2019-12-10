PayFort, DHL to Provide Mena Customers With Local Currency Payment Options

PayFort, an Amazon company, has partnered with DHL Express in Mena to allow DHL Express customers to complete shipment payments online in their local currencies via debit and credit cards, whilst protecting them against fraudulent usage.

By integrating with PayFort, DHL will not only provide a broader range of payment options to its customers, but it will also make it easier for customers across the region to take their businesses from local to global, without limitations and by providing them with a fast, seamless and secure logistics process to reduce the need for physical cash payments.

DHL customers in the region will be able to pay using local payment methods such as Mada card or Sadad in Saudi Arabia, KNET in Kuwait and via Meeza card in Egypt, along with Apple pay in the UAE.

PayFort and DHL Express partnership will cover eight countries in the Mena region including Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. The new online payment feature has commenced in Jordan, Egypt and Lebanon, with the rest of the countries to follow soon.

“PayFort is delighted to announce this partnership with DHL, which will help consumers and businesses across the Mena region pay for logistics and delivery services more efficiently in their own local currency,” said Omar Soudodi, managing director of PayFort.

“In line with our mission to build robust payment experiences in the Mena region, this partnership aims to simplify the process for thousands of customers that trust DHL to deliver their time-sensitive shipments to recipients all over the world.”

Ali Thabet, regional director-eCommerce Mena at DHL Express, said: “The era of digitalization and ecommerce is on the rise and is transforming today’s world into a cashless society. At DHL Express Mena, we provide different online solutions that facilitate shipping and logistics for both businesses and individuals.

“Having PayFort as our payment partner will help us improve the overall customer experience as they are offered more convenient methods to pay and book for our services, including the payment with local debit cards. Cashless payments provide more security and faster transaction time for businesses and offer consumers more convenience and flexibility when sending and or receiving shipments.”

PayFort’s operational expertise, scalability and industry-leading services and solutions empower DHL to focus on driving an increase of the Electronic Payment Ratio (EPR), decreasing cost of payment transactions, enhancing conversion ratios, as well as increasing acceptance in the region via all payment methods.