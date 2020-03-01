PepsiCo Renew Partnership with Americana For Another 25 Years

Global food and beverage company PepsiCo has announced the renewal of its 25-year partnership with Americana Group, one of MENA’s largest restaurant operators and food manufacturers.

The renewal will see PepsiCo continuing its diverse product offering to consumers across the region through Americana’s restaurant brands.

The partnership means that consumers will continue to have access to the entirety of PepsiCo’s beverage portfolio at Americana restaurants including KFC, Hardee’s, Pizza Hut, TGI Fridays and Krispy Kreme among others, across the MENA and Kazakhstan.

“The PepsiCo and Americana partnership is a great deal for both our companies and our consumers. Consumer habits, along with food and beverage preferences, are shifting rapidly across the Middle East. Our renewed partnership with Americana will bring more smiles to our consumers with every sip and bite by delivering superior food and beverages experiences,” said Eugene Willemsen, CEO, PepsiCo Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

“Americana, a market leader in the restaurant industry, operates close to 2,000 outlets in 13 countries across the Middle East, Africa and Kazakhstan, capturing a wide array of customer segments across generations and delighting customers with memorable experiences.

The partnership exemplifies our pledge to reinvent our offerings to deepen our customer connect and engagement, whilst remaining at the forefront of changing customer behaviors,” said Kesri Kapur, group CEO of Americana.