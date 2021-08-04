PepsiCo to Sell Tropicana, Other Juices Brands to French Firm for $3.3 Billion

PepsiCo is to sell Tropicana, Naked and other juice brands to French private equity firm PAI Partners for about $3.3 billion as it seeks to bolster its balance sheet and focus on healthier snacks and zero-calorie drinks.

Watch: PepsiCo is selling juices like Tropicana for $3 billion in cash. CEO Ramon Laguarta seems focused on flogging zero-calorie tipple to increasingly obese consumers, which is why LBO firm PAI got a cheap deal, says @dasha_reuters on @Breakingviews https://t.co/x69ZSWAfW9 pic.twitter.com/K6Jkz73gf6

The transaction will result in PAI, a leading private equity firm with strong experience in the food and beverage space, being majority shareholder of the transferred business, with PepsiCo retaining exclusive US distribution rights to the portfolio of brands in its best-in-class, chilled Direct Store Delivery for small-format and foodservice channels.

"This joint venture with PAI enables us to realize significant upfront value, whilst providing the focus and resources necessary to drive additional long-term growth for these beloved brands," said PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Ramon Laguarta.

"In addition, it will free us to concentrate on our current portfolio of diverse offerings, including growing our portfolio of healthier snacks, zero-calorie beverages, and products like SodaStream which are focused on being better for people and the planet."

"We are delighted to bring these storied beverage brands into the PAI portfolio through another partnership with a leading global food and beverage company. We believe there is great growth potential to be realized through investments in product innovation, expansion into adjacent categories, and enhanced scale in branded juice drinks and other chilled categories," said Frédéric Stévenin, a Managing Partner at PAI. "We are also thrilled that PepsiCo will remain involved as our partner in the joint venture as we execute our plans to drive the future success of these brands."

These juice businesses delivered approximately $3 billion in net revenue in 2020 with operating profit margins that were below PepsiCo's overall operating margin in 2020. PepsiCo expects to use the proceeds from the sale of these assets primarily to strengthen its balance sheet and to make organic investments in the business. The transaction is expected to close in late 2021 or early 2022, subject to customary conditions, including works council consultations and regulatory approvals.

This article has been amended from its original source