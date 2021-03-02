Peru Extends Suspension of Flights from Europe, Brazil

Peru on Monday extended the suspension of passenger flights from Europe and Brazil until March 14 due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to local media.

The ministry said the 72-hour COVID-19 test requirement from international passengers is ongoing in the country.

Peru has so far reported over 1.3 million infections, more than 46,000 deaths and over 1.2 million recoveries.

-Colombia extends land borders closure

Colombia extended the closure of its land borders, which have been shut since March 2020, until June 1 as part of COVID-19 measures.

Juan Francisco Espinosa, director general of the country's migration agency, said Colombia will keep its land and river borders closed until June 1 to keep the pandemic under control.

Espinosa added that companies transporting cargos and health supplies are not included in the ban, provided that they comply with the rules set by the Health Ministry.

Colombia has reported over 2.25 million infections, nearly 60,000 fatalities and over 2.15 million recoveries.