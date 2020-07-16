Petrofac $1.25 Billion Integrated Project Receives Completion Certificate in Oman

Petrofac said that its Rabab Harweel Integrated Project (RHIP) team has received the completion certificate from Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) acknowledging successful delivery of the project worth around $1.25 billion.

Located in the Harweel cluster of fields, deep in the South Oman desert, the huge new development encompasses gathering systems, sour gas processing facilities, injection systems, and all the associated flowlines and pipelines.

Petrofac provided engineering, procurement, construction management and commissioning support services. It was Petrofac’s first PDO project where a new commercial contract model (EPCm) was introduced.

“This meant it being delivered on a reimbursable basis, where incentives were linked to the achievement of specific milestones and a shared benefit on procurement savings,” Petrofac said in a statement on its website.

“In-Country Value (ICV) was a critical consideration throughout the project. We exceeded all our targets for Omanisation. Also, more than a third of the project’s total procurement value was sourced in the Sultanate,” it added.

Khalid Abdul Kadar, Project Manager, has recently been leading the close out of the project, in parallel with his responsibilities on the Yibal Khuff project for PDO.

Achieving this milestone marks the successful completion of a six-year project journey. RHIP has also helped us to build on our existing long term partnership with PDO, which is now continued through Yibal Khuff and our other PDO Framework projects. This success is down to all the people involved and a ONE Team approach, particularly as we have had to overcome the recent Covid-19 related oil and gas industry challenges,” said Khalid Abdul Kadar.