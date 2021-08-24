Pfizer-BioNTech Becomes First COVID Vaccine to Receive Full FDA Approval

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, making it the first jab to be licensed in the nation.

The FDA stated that it performed clinical trials on around 44,000 people to test the effectiveness of the vaccine, and concluded it was 91% effective in preventing COVID-19 disease.

"The FDA's approval of this vaccine is a milestone as we continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic," said acting Commissioner Janet Woodcock in a statement. "The public can be very confident that this can meet the high standards for safety, effectiveness and manufacturing quality the FDA requires of an approved product."

The vaccine had initially been given emergency use authorisation, and it still has emergency use authorisation for children aged 12 to 15.. Its two jabs, three weeks apart, are now fully approved for those aged 16 and older at no cost for Americans.

Following the announcement, the US military said they would officially require all 1.3m active duty US troops to get vaccinated.