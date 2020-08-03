Philippines' National Carrier Resumes Flights to Major Asian Destinations

Cebu Pacific (CEB), the Philippines’ national flag carrier, has resumed flights between Manila and key Asian destinations from August 1, following the restart of its once-a-week flights between Manila and Dubai in mid-July.



CEB has begun its twice weekly (Wednesday and Saturday) one-way flights from Tokyo (Narita) to Manila on August 1.



Twice weekly (Thursday and Saturday) flights between Manila and Singapore are set to begin on August 6; whilst the twice weekly service (Wednesday and Friday) between Manila and Taipei will begin on August 7.



One-way flights to Manila from Seoul (Incheon) every Thursday are scheduled to begin on August 6; whilst Osaka (Kansai) to Manila flights every Friday are set to start on August 7.



“We are taking a conservative and agile approach to rebuilding our international network. Whilst demand remains soft, there is latent demand for travel, particularly from stranded individuals and those who are eager to come home to visit their families,” said Candice Iyog, Vice President for Marketing and Customer Experience of Cebu Pacific.



Travel regulations issued by the governments of the Philippines, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Taiwan will be implemented as necessary and applicable. These may include a requirement to secure a negative RT-PCR test prior to departure, mandatory Covid-19screening or tests, and a mandatory 14-day quarantine upon arrival.



“We have taken extra precautions and assure travellers that preventive measures are in place so we can further build the trust and confidence in air travel,” Iyog added.



CEB has intensified preventive measures across its operations, in accordance with global safety standards. Aligned with the rest of the aviation industry, travellers can expect layers of bio-security measures that begin at the point of checking-in for a flight online. Contactless flight procedures are also implemented using scanners and physical distancing, to minimise physical contact of passengers amongst each other and with personnel.



All CEB aircraft undergo extensive daily disinfection before, during and after flights, an airline statement said. Jet aircraft are equipped with High Efficiency Particular Arrestor (HEPA) filters similar to those in hospital operating rooms. These trap all contaminants in the air, including the novel coronavirus, with 99.99% efficiency.



CEB has also adjusted its policies—allowing for increased flexibility and added peace of mind given the developing situation for air travel. These options include unlimited rebooking and extension of the Travel Fund validity to two years. Meanwhile, for passengers with cancelled flights, or those who want to voluntarily alter travel plans, they may manage their bookings through the “Manage Booking” portal in the Cebu Pacific website, the statement said.



New bookings may be made through www.cebupacificair.comor the mobile app, available both in Google Play and App Store. Those who prefer to pay in cash may pay over the counter at any branch of Al-Ansari Exchange and Al Rais Travels located across the UAE, within 24 hours of making a booking online, according to the statement.