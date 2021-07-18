  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. This Photo of Messi Breaks Instagram Record With 20 Million Likes

This Photo of Messi Breaks Instagram Record With 20 Million Likes

Published July 18th, 2021 - 06:30 GMT
This Photo of Messi Breaks Instagram Record With 20 Million Likes
The superstar's post of himself with the Copa America trophy became the platform's most-liked sports photo ever, topping 19.9 million likes. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
Photo of superstar Lionel Messi with Copa America trophy tops 19.9M likes

Argentine football superstar Lionel Messi on Saturday broke a historical record on Instagram with his Copa America victory photo.

Also ReadCristiano Ronaldo Tops Instagram Rich List for First TimeCristiano Ronaldo Tops Instagram Rich List for First Time

The superstar's post of himself with the Copa America trophy became the platform's most-liked sports photo ever, topping 19.9 million likes.

Following the victory, Messi shared a photo of himself with the Copa America trophy with the caption: "What a beautiful madness! This is unbelievable! Thank you, God! We are the champions."

Argentina last week defeated Brazil 1-0 in Brazil to win the trophy, and Messi last week was selected among the top players of the tournament.

Tags:InstagramLeo Messi

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...