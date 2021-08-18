In Pictures: Nissan Reveals New Z Sports Car

  1. Home
Published August 18th, 2021 - 07:12 GMT
2023 Nissan Z. (Nissan Official Website)
Highlights
Nissan Z will cost "around $40,000".

Nissan Motor has revealed its highly-anticipated sports car; the new 2023 Nissan Z that will go on sale in the spring of 2022.

The all-new, seventh-generation Z, representing more than 50 years of ongoing passion and dedication towards driving excitement is powered by a 400hp 3.0L V6 twin-turbo that outputs 350 lb-ft of torque, with your choice of 6-speed manual or 9-speed automatic transmission will cost "around $40,000", the company says.

Nissan Z specifications

Source: Nissan

Nissan Z Exterior design

The all-new Z enjoys a sleek exterior design with an appearance that resembles that traditional first-generation Z. “Our designers listened to thousands of current Z owners, made countless studies and sketches as we researched each generation and what made them a success,” said Alfonso Albaisa, Nissan’s senior vice president of global design.

Nissan Z Interior Design

Available in three interior color environments – Graphite, Red, and Blue, the interior of Nissan Z is designed to fit the driver and passenger. Just like the exterior part, the center stack takes inspiration from previous generations, with three analog pod gauges on the instrument panel, an 8.0-inch touchscreen audio display in the center, and climate control switches near the shifter.

