In Pictures: Nissan Reveals New Z Sports Car

Nissan Motor has revealed its highly-anticipated sports car; the new 2023 Nissan Z that will go on sale in the spring of 2022.

Blue is the new black!



With a fresh design, new and enhanced powertrain and advanced technology, the all-new Nissan Z is powerful yet agile.



Experience the next chapter of the #NissanZ: https://t.co/TdRN3ezzxN

#PowerofZ pic.twitter.com/uPVYRtWVLP — Nissan Motor (@NissanMotor) August 18, 2021

The all-new, seventh-generation Z, representing more than 50 years of ongoing passion and dedication towards driving excitement is powered by a 400hp 3.0L V6 twin-turbo that outputs 350 lb-ft of torque, with your choice of 6-speed manual or 9-speed automatic transmission will cost "around $40,000", the company says.

Nissan Z specifications

Source: Nissan

Nissan Z Exterior design

The all-new Z enjoys a sleek exterior design with an appearance that resembles that traditional first-generation Z. “Our designers listened to thousands of current Z owners, made countless studies and sketches as we researched each generation and what made them a success,” said Alfonso Albaisa, Nissan’s senior vice president of global design.

Nissan Z Interior Design

Available in three interior color environments – Graphite, Red, and Blue, the interior of Nissan Z is designed to fit the driver and passenger. Just like the exterior part, the center stack takes inspiration from previous generations, with three analog pod gauges on the instrument panel, an 8.0-inch touchscreen audio display in the center, and climate control switches near the shifter.