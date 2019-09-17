Planning an Event on a Budget? Here Are 6 Effective Tips

Event planning can be very exciting, but it can also be very daunting. A well-planned event can be an amazing opportunity for your business or other organization, but it can also pose challenges, not least financial challenges.





Here are six event-planning tips to help you keep the costs under control and have a great event.

Invest in some good event management software

You don’t need to hire an event planner when you have the right event management services software. Event management software can do a lot for you, particularly if you are struggling with starting an event and don’t know where to start.

Handling an event can be tricky and complex, with a lot of aspects to get right, and that is where an event management software package can help. A good event management software package can maximize savings, help you track where the resources are going, and provide means to track the results and figure out how effective the event is.

Your software can help you to align the people, the processes, and the technology involved in putting on a good event. This makes for a better way of planning and implementing events and taking stock of the results.

Decide upon your target audience

Clearly defining who your target audience is will help you to focus on your event and design it accordingly. This is important for the simple reason that your event is for them, so taking jotting down who they are and what they want is a precondition for designing the best event possible.

Once you decide, you will need to try to understand them—indeed, the two are often intertwined. Understanding your audience means getting into their heads and understanding their interests.

Some key questions to ask yourself when you are deciding on your audience and working to understand them, include the following:

Who are they? What are their demographics and psychographics?

What are their interests? What do they want to get out of the event?

What places and times would best fit them?

What will they want to see at the event?

Once you have answers to these questions, you will be in a good place to proceed.

Take stock of the details

When you’re planning an event, every detail matters. This is another area in which event management software can help you: keeping track of details is very important and can contribute significantly to pulling off the event without a hitch.

A few things to think about when you are taking stock of the details:

Where will the event be, and when do you have to book it?

Is there a cancellation policy at your venue?

How many people can your event’s venue sustain?

What is the public transportation situation like? How about the parking?

You’ll also want to think about program content, lighting, and other particulars.

Be prepared to be flexible

Be mindful of the possibility that things could change. What if one of your speakers has an emergency and suddenly can’t make it? What if you need to change the location?

You can’t anticipate and plan for every single contingency, but it’s a good idea to have a sense that there will be unexpected and unanticipated wrinkles in your plan. Take the time to prepare for at least some of them, and you will be prepared for the unexpected.

Budget everything in advance

You’re trying to stay on a budget, so be sure to calculate your costs correctly! This may sound intuitive, but it’s so important that it’s worth mentioning: plan ahead of time and get a sense for what the expenses might be.

One of the advantages of doing this is that it will help you to figure out how to control costs. Maybe you can find some substitutes for this, that, or the other expense that will save you money. You might be surprised what putting yourself in the budget mindset can do.

Put sponsorship into consideration

How big of an event are you planning? Is it big enough to potentially be of interest to a sponsor? The answer is almost certainly yes. If you have a reasonable expectation of a good turnout, there’s more likely to be at least one business in the area interested in sponsoring you.

It is crucial to note that if you do get a sponsor, you’ll need to be able to offer them sufficient benefits to justify their investment. This is not as hard as you might think, sponsors are typically willing to pay for advertising, since this is what gets the word out and helps your event become a success.

The beauty of getting sponsorship is that it is the ultimate way to throw an event on a budget. You are basically making the most out of the financial opportunity presented to you, and delivering benefits to them in return in the form of impressions and engagement.

Conclusion

An event can provide you with wonderful opportunities to grow your work and reach more people. Follow these six tips we’ve mentioned here, and you should be able to do that while protecting your pocketbook.