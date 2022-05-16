Portugal Obstructs Sale of Roman Abramovich’s Mansion

Portugal has blocked the sale of a 10 million euro ($10.4m) mansion belonging to sanctions-hit Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, accrording to Publico newspaper that didn't cite its sources.

The property registry of the mansion in the luxury Quinta do Lago resort in the Algarve was frozen – meaning it cannot be changed – on March 25 at the request of the foreign ministry, a month after Russia’s full invasion of Ukraine.

According to Publico, the former Chelsea soccer club owner tried to sell the property 15 days before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine started through the Delaware-based Millhouse Views, owned by Millhouse, which manages his assets.

Portugal’s largest bank, Caixa Geral de Depositos, noticed the move and alerted authorities.

Publico said the property is in plot 17 of Quinta do Lago’s San Lorenzo North area.

