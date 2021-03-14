Social Rights Commissioner Nicolas Schmit has presented plans in the European Parliament to lift 15 million people, living in the 27-nation EU, out of poverty by 2030. Lawmakers, though, seem less than convinced.

MEPs say poverty affects more than 100 million people in the EU. Apparently, the bloc's handling of the COVID-19 crisis is making matters worse due to the economic fallout.

All that is required to ensure social justice is political will, it has been suggested. During the debate lawmakers said there are too many poor quality jobs in the EU, too many pay cuts, too many people sleeping on the streets, too many words and not enough action.

According to experts, moves by EU nations to privatise essential services, such as healthcare, are impacting the poorest. We are told, due to three key reasons, economic uncertainty remains extremely high in the 19-country eurozone.

In May, EU leaders are due to hold a social summit in Portugal. They will go there knowing that previous targets to reduce social inequality in the EU were not met.