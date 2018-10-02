‘Be Smart …Book Now’ RJ Launches Incredible Fares for 40 Destinations!

Passengers coming from any RJ destination to Amman, or via Amman, are offered similar attractive ticket fares.

Starting today and until October 8, Royal Jordanian is offering a global sales promo to 40 destinations on its route network, under the theme: ‘Be Smart ...Book Now’.

The prices, including taxes, range between JD49 to Aqaba and JD569 to New York, Chicago, Detroit and Montreal. The fares to Beirut, Larnaca and Athens are down to JD179, to Saudi Arabia, UAE and Kuwait to JD199, to Iraq to JD239, to Tunis, Algiers and Khartoum to JD259, to Europe to JD369 and to Bangkok, Hong Kong and Kuala Lumpur to JD379.

Passengers coming from any RJ destination to Amman, or via Amman, are offered similar attractive ticket fares, which vary by destination, while this offer excludes RJ flights to Cairo, Istanbul, Tel Aviv, Doha and Copenhagen.

The October campaign gives Royal Club the possibility to add a percentage of tier miles and flight segment to their accounts, part of the added benefits offered by the new Royal Club program.

Passengers who book their tickets during this sales period can travel any time between Nov. 1, 2018, and May 20, 2019, except for Christmas and New Year time (between December 15, 2018 and January 10, 2019) and Easter (between April 15 and May 4, 2019), for a maximum stay of 30 days and a minimum stay of three days.

Travelers to North America and Far East are allowed one free 23kg piece of luggage, while those flying to the rest of RJ destinations can purchase checked baggage allowance (up to 23 kg per bag) for cheap prices.

RJ President/CEO Stefan Pichler said: “I am pleased with our guests’ positive interaction with the non-stop sales promos that we are offering. We are committed to giving everyone the chance to travel onboard our aircraft throughout the year at very attractive fares, thus enabling them to plan their journeys months ahead.”

Customers who wish to benefit from the October fares can book their seats through www.rj.com, the airline’s mobile application, Call Centre at +962 5100000, or visit RJ’s global sales offices or travel agents.