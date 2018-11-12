‘Memorable Journeys’ in focus at 2018 Amadeus Airline Forum META

New innovations in machine learning, big data and blockchain will also be presented at the forum, with Amadeus already developing prototypes using these technologies to enhance the traveller experience.

Bringing into focus the evolution of air travel in the digital age, Amadeus, the leading provider of technology solutions for the global travel industry, is welcoming hundreds of executives from the region’s airlines industry to its 2018 Amadeus Airline Forum META, hosted in Dubai, UAE, from November 12- 13, 2018. This year’s conference is being held under the theme of “Working Together to Create Memorable Journeys”.

The forum will include an outstanding line-up of speakers providing guests with insight into designing richer customer experiences online, maximizing the value of digital merchandising distribution, techniques for enhancing customer loyalty programs, and emerging payment solutions for the region’s carriers.

A dedicated session will also be held on implementation models of New Distribution Capability (NDC); a standard created by IATA that holds huge promise for travel companies to evolve their merchandizing, pricing and cloud servicing. Earlier this year, the Amadeus NDC-X program was launched to bring together experts from across Amadeus’ business to focus on practical use cases of the standard, adopting a test and learn approach to deliver improved capabilities for the industry.

“Airlines today operate in a very dynamic and increasingly competitive market. People’s expectations of the flying experience have simply never been higher. Being able to deliver those memorable journeys requires airlines to explore new ways to innovate, to stay agile, and to control their operations in real-time,” says Maher Koubaa, Executive Vice President & Head of Airline Group - Middle East, Turkey and Africa, Amadeus.

New innovations in machine learning, big data and blockchain will also be presented at the forum, with Amadeus already developing prototypes using these technologies to enhance the traveller experience.

Today Amadeus airline core systems are essential commercial components for many airlines, allowing carriers to maximize their business potential by organizing their services and the way their products are sold throughout distribution channels. Every year Amadeus supports over 200 airlines globally to manage passenger service systems and over 500 airlines to distribute content, creating 1.6 billion memorable journeys for their passengers.

