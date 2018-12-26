“Jungle Bells” Welcomes the ‘Year of Tolerance’ at Emirates Park Zoo & Resort

The lifestyle zoo also celebrated Christmas by getting into the festive spirit and singing along to joyful tunes.

Emirates Park Zoo & Resort puts a twist on a traditional Christmas this winter by hosting Christmas Caroling and a New Year celebration amidst its wildlife and forestry greens.

Commemorating UAE’s ‘Year of Tolerance’, Emirates Park Zoo & Resort welcomes 2019 with exciting festivities through a celebration of heritage, diversity, peace and harmony, building a strong society and connecting the bridges between cultures and race.

The lifestyle zoo also celebrated Christmas by getting into the festive spirit and singing along to joyful tunes. In partnership with New Life Church, the Christmas Show took place at Emirates Park Zoo & Resort’s Park Theatre, where 250 partook in the exciting celebration. Visitors got to also meet the season’s hottest personality, Mr. Santa Claus himself at the entrance.

Naima Mahmoudi, Marketing Manager of Emirates Park Zoo, said, “UAE is one of the most culture packed Arab country in the world. At the zoo we always welcome diversity, from our animals, to our staffs, and visitors, and today we are celebrating it all.”

“We wanted to do something different this year and we know that our little visitors love our shows and grand productions. The team along with New Life Church has created a fabulous combination of live music and entertainment” she added.

For more information, visit www.emiratespark.ae or get in touch by e-mail marketing@emiratespark.ae or call +971-2-5010000