“Jungle Bells” Welcomes the ‘Year of Tolerance’ at Emirates Park Zoo & Resort

Emirates Park Zoo and Resort, Abu Dhabi is located on the Abu Dhabi - Dubai highway, 30 minutes away from Abu Dhabi and only two minutes from Formula F1 assembly point. The resort is the first establishment in the UAE with an adjoined private zoo. Their initiative is to put Abu Dhabi on the global tourist destination without compromising on the environment and at the same time conserving nature.
A day spent at Emirates Park Zoo and Resort, will give a whole new definition about a convenient and relaxed stay. The blend of superior accommodations, services, modern amenities and lively atmosphere makes for the ideal vacation. The commitment of the resort is to ensure that visitors have a quality time in a healthy atmosphere. In a child friendly, safe environment, the zoo allows guests to not only see and interact with the animals but also to touch them.Less...
Contact Information:
12th Street, Al Bahia,
Abu Dhabi City,
United Arab Emirates