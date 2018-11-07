1000 Visitors and Dubai Residents at the Exclusive White Party

In 1998, entrepreneur Jack Penrod introduced the world to Nikki Beach, the first and original luxury beach club concept that combines the elements of music, dining, entertainment, fashion, film and art into one. Today, the Nikki Beach concept has transcended its international venues and grown into a global, multifaceted luxury lifestyle and hospitality brand comprised of a Beach Club Division; a Hotels & Resorts Division; a Lifestyle Division; a Special Events Division and Nikki Cares, a 501c3 Non-Profit Charity Division.
Nikki Beach can now be experienced in: Miami Beach, Florida, USA; Saint Tropez, France; Saint Barth, French West Indies; Marbella, Spain; Marrakech, Morocco; Koh Samui, Thailand; Mallorca, Spain; Ibiza, Spain; Porto Heli, Greece; Bali, Indonesia; Monte Carlo, Monaco; Dubai, UAE; Bodrum, Turkey and Versilia, Italy. Nikki Beach has pop-up locations during the Cannes and Toronto Film Festivals. The Hotels & Resorts division has properties in Koh Samui, Thailand; Porto Heli, Greece and Bodrum, Turkey. In 2016, Nikki Beach will be opening a resort in Dubai, UAE.Less...
Contact Information:
Nikki Beach Dubai
Pearl Jumeira,
PO Box 8286
Dubai,
United Arab Emirates