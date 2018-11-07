1000 Visitors and Dubai Residents at the Exclusive White Party

The future - themed celebration awed guests during the entire day with an amazing line-up of resident Nikki Beach DJs along musicians, dancers, special surprise guests, and live shows.

Attracting over 1000 visitors and Dubai residents, the exclusive White Party turned out to be an enchanting day of sun-drenched indulgence where guests were able to celebrate life with friends and relatives at one of the most happening beach clubs in the region, while enjoying a sip and a bite, relax by the pool on all-white sun-loungers or cabanas, in the company of great music.

Nikki Beach’s first ever White Party was launched in St. Tropez in 2002, celebrating the birthday of iconic supermodel Naomi Campbell, who set an all-white dress code for the occasion. Since then, the White Party has become a signature event for Nikki Beach worldwide, with all locations hosting annual all-white fêtes to great acclaim. Nikki Beach’s White Party is one of the most coveted invitations around the world.

As one of the most coveted invitations around the world, the White Party celebrated Dubai’s dream for a future full of creativity, ambitious initiatives and events that inspire others, in line with the Nikki Beach mantra of “Celebration of Life”.